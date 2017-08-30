Special prosecutor appointed for investigation into ex-Akron police chief

AKRON, Ohio– A special prosecutor will be appointed in the investigation into former Akron Police Chief James Nice, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced on Wednesday.

Mayor Daniel Horrigan requested Nice’s resignation on Monday following allegations of misconduct. It’s centered around a criminal case involving Joseph Nice, the chief’s nephew.

James Nice is also accused of making derogatory statements to other officers.

A prosecutor from Cuyahoga County will oversee the criminal case against Nice’s nephew and any evidence on the ex-police chief.

“A special prosecutor is requested when we have a realistic concern that there may be a conflict in handling a criminal case or investigation. Based on the working relationship between the prosecutor’s office and the largest police department in the county, this appointment removes any concerns or appearances that could lead to questions of fairness or bias, either way, in the handling of either the Joseph Nice or former Chief Nice investigations and/or prosecutions,” Bevan Walsh said.

