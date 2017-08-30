Sandra Bullock gives $1 million to Red Cross for Harvey relief efforts

Actress Sandra Bullock is joining the list of celebrities to donate to victims of Hurricane Harvey — and she is giving a whopping $1 million.

**Click here to find out how you can help with relief efforts**

People reports that Bullock, who has a home in Austin, Texas, gave the money to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Elizabeth Penniman, Vice President of Communications for American Red Cross national headquarters, told People. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

Bullock said the hurricane should bring all Americans together.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” she said. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Several other celebrities have donated toward relief efforts as well.

Fox News reports the Kardashians are giving $500,000. Country singer Chris Young donated $1,000, and Kevin Hart $50,000.

Continuing coverage.