Reports: Joe Haden signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA – It looks like former Browns cornerback Joe Haden has a new home in the NFL.

Unfortunately for die-hard Cleveland fans, it’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN reports say that the Steelers are expected to sign Haden to a three-year, $27 million contract.

Steelers are expected to sign former Browns CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7M this year, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

Steelers CB Joe Haden had bigger offers from other teams that he turned down because he wanted Pittsburgh. Haden a Steeler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

The #Steelers are signing CB Joe Haden to a 3-year, $27m contract, source said. $7m guaranteed in year 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

The #Browns offered to cut CB Joe Haden's pay from $11M to $7M, source said. He ends up making exactly that with the #Steelers in year 1. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017

The Browns announced earlier on Wednesday that they had cut the cornerback.

Haden thanked the fans and the Browns organization for the happy times he had in Cleveland, ending with “the future is bright.”

Haden joined the Browns as a first-round pick in 2010 and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He appeared in 90 games with 81 starts. He logged 376 tackles, 101 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Haden signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns in 2014.

