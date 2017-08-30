Police: Woman dies after rosary beads shoved down her throat

NEW YORK — A 33-year-old New York woman who had rosary beads stuffed down her throat died Tuesday, police sources told WPIX.

According to WPIX, police officers responded to a call for a woman who was having difficulty breathing.

When offices arrived, they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive in a hallway.

She was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive, WPIX reported.

According to WPIX, an hour earlier, a man believed to be the woman’s boyfriend was seen running down the street naked yelling about “the devil.”

The New York Daily News reported police shocked him with a Taser and took him to the hospital.

He is in custody and undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.