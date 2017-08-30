Police: Woman dies after rosary beads shoved down her throat

NEW YORK — A 33-year-old New York woman who had rosary beads stuffed down her throat died Tuesday, police sources told WPIX.
According to WPIX, police officers responded to a call for a woman who was having difficulty breathing.
When offices arrived, they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive in a hallway.
She was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive, WPIX reported.
According to WPIX, an hour earlier, a man believed to be the woman’s boyfriend was seen running down the street naked yelling about “the devil.”
The New York Daily News reported police shocked him with a Taser and took him to the hospital.
He is in custody and undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.
40.837218 -73.923305