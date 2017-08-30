Parma resident tests positive for West Nile virus

PARMA, Ohio– A case of West Nile virus was confirmed in a Parma resident, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced on Wednesday.

There have been four other probable cases of the virus in Ohio this year. The board of health said people with symptoms, like high fever, headaches, muscle aches and vomiting, for two to 15 days after a mosquito bite should site medical attention.

Earlier this month, a mosquito trap in Middleburg Heights tested positive for West Nile virus.

“It is not unusual for infected mosquitoes and human cases of WNV to be identified at this time of year. Infected mosquitoes have been trapped in several communities in Cuyahoga County and in at least 29 other Ohio counties,” the board of health said in a news release. “The mosquito WNV infection rate is moderate this year and residents are urged to take precautions, especially with outdoor activities over the upcoming Labor Day weekend.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommends people do the following to reduce exposure:

Clean, drain and cover pools or hot tubs if not in use

Dispose of containers that collect water such as buckets, scrap tires, cans, and flower pots

Eliminate areas of standing water

Empty and refill bird baths at least once a week

Fill tree holes with tar or cement

Keep children indoors during times of peak mosquito activity – one hour before and one hour after sunset

Repair leaky outdoor faucets that leave puddles

Tightly screen all openings of your home

Unclog all gutters and drains

Use insect repellent on both skin and clothing. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil for skin, and permethrin for clothing. Follow label directions

Wear light-colored clothing that covers arms and legs

More stories on West Nile virus here