Ohio State football makes donation, will wear ‘Houston Strong’ on helmets

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Ohio State University’s football program is showing its support for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The team made a donation to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts. Players each made a contribution with coach Urban Meyer and the assistant coaches pitching in the rest of the funds to reach $10,000.

The OSU and Indiana football teams will also wear “Houston Strong” stickers on their helmets during the season opener on Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

There are several players who are from Texas and have family near Houston, including graduated quarterback J.T. Barrett, from Wichita Falls; freshman linebacker Baron Browning, from Fort Worth; freshman running back J.K. Dobbins, from La Grange, freshman wide receiver Ellijah Gardiner, from Kemp; junior offensive guard Demetrius Knox, from Fort Worth; freshman cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, from Grand Prairie; and sophomore cornerback Kendall Sheffield, from Missouri City.

