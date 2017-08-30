No charges for officer in deadly Strongsville police chase, shooting

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio– The Strongsville police officer who fatally shot a man after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 71 in March will not face criminal charges.

Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson said a grand jury returned a no bill indictment Monday, meaning Officer Jason Miller will not face charges and the case is closed. Thompson said he presented a comprehensive case to the grand jury after an investigation by Ohio BCI was completed.

Investigators said Roy Evans, Jr., 37, was driving a van that failed to pull over for a traffic stop on I-71 in Strongsville around 2:30 a.m. on March 7. He led police on a 16-mile, high-speed chase that ended in Medina.

Troopers used spike strips to slow the van, which spun out. Dash cam video showed police cruisers barricaded it. Evans can then be seen ramming forward into a police SUV, then stopping.

Dash cam video from Strongsville police cruisers reveals two officers ran up to the driver’s side door, and an officer can be heard firing at Evans within seconds of the door being opened.

Officers are then heard ordering Evans to show his hands three times. There was no body camera video to show what the officers saw, but state investigators said they did not find a weapon in the van.

There were three children in the van, and some of them can be seen on video watching what was happening from the back seat.

Evans’ girlfriend, Amanda Pauley was in the passenger seat and was handcuffed then later placed in a cruiser with the children.

Evans has a long criminal record and was released from prison in the fall. Pauley told FOX 8 News Evans ran because he did not want to return to prison and that she told him to pull over.

Continuing coverage of this story here