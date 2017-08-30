School Delays
Missing: Kyle Maloney

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kyle Maloney, 15, was last seen July 1 in the Ellet area of Akron.

Kyle is 5'6" tall with short, brown hair.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2530.

