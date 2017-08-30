× Man charged in beating death of baby in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILE HEIGHTS, Ohio– A 19-year-old is now facing charges in the death of a baby in Warrensville Heights.

Tariq Debardeleben was charged with murder on Wednesday, Warrensville Heights police announced in a news release. He will be arraigned in Bedford Municipal Court on Thursday.

The victim, 15-month-old Morgan Dillard, was taken to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center on Saturday and died later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the girl died from blunt impacts to her head and abdomen. She also suffered fractures to her skull. Morgan’s death was ruled a homicide.

The Warrensville Heights Police Department said it continues to investigate the case with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.