Man accused of shooting out windows of BMVs, state patrol cruiser to appear in court

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lake Township man accused of shooting out the windows at several BMV’s and an Ohio State Highway Patrol car will be arraigned Wednesday.

Richard Rhodes faces felonious assault, vandalism and firearm charges.

The BMV on Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls, the Whitewood Street location in North Canton and on Fifth Street S.E. in Barberton were all damaged.

The windshield and front grill of an OSP car were also shot while parked at the Canton patrol post.

Continuing coverage.