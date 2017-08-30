Lodi police: Man tried to lure 11-year-old girl into trunk

LODI, Ohio– The Lodi Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that happened Wednesday morning.

The 11-year-old victim was walking to her bus stop at South Market Street and Wooster Street at about 6:15 a.m. That’s when a man stopped in the middle of the street and got out of his car.

Police said the man opened his trunk and yelled at the girl to, “Come here.” The girl ran to a friend’s house and called 911.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Police Chief Keith Keough said there will be additional officers in the area during school hours for the foreseeable future.

The vehicle was described as a dark silver car, possibly a Honda. Police said the suspect was about 5 foot 6 and he wore a black rag over his hair. He was also wearing a white baseball cap turned backwards, a black sweatshirt and black pants.

The Lodi Police Department said anyone with information should call 330-725-6333.