Indians pitcher makes plea for help as aunt’s Texas home floods

CLEVELAND– Indians relief pitcher Nick Goody took to Twitter early Wednesday morning with a heartbreaking post.

As flooding persisted in Houston, Texas and its surrounding areas, many were left stranded in their homes by Hurricane Harvey’s wrath.

“If any1 is in the Beaumont/Nederland area and has a boat. My aunts house is flooding. And my family is stuck,” Goody wrote at 1:30 a.m. in the now-deleted tweet. He included his aunt’s address and phone number.

People quickly started retweeting the post and tagging the accounts of rescue groups.

At about 8:30 a.m., Goody posted an update. His family was rescued by a group of volunteers called the Cajun Navy. It was founded in 2016 during major flooding in Louisiana, and consists of mostly bass boats and air boats.

Thank you to everyone that helped. The #CajunNavy showed up around 3:30-4:00. Those guys are heroes very grateful pic.twitter.com/N2Sf1sFxoT — Nick Goody (@Its_all_Goody41) August 30, 2017

