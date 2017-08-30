I TEAM: Two indicted in plot to kill local judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned two men have been indicted for threatening to shoot and kill Lakewood Judge Patrick Carroll.

This comes just days after a judge in Steubenville found himself ambushed and shot and critically wounded while heading to the courthouse there.

In the Lakewood case, Wesley Jones and Michael Melendez have been charged with attempted retaliation.

Court records show Judge Carroll had sentenced Jones to community service in a marijuana case.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said threats against judges shake the entire foundation of the court system. And he said, in the Lakewood case,the suspects had talked several times about the plot against the judge. So, it wasn't idle chatter.

In Steubenville, a probation officer shot and killed the judge's attacker. That judge had handled a civil suit involving the gunman.

Meantime, the I TEAM has learned the Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has sent a memo to judges. It tells them to protect themselves, their workers, and their families. But it also asks judges to keep standing up for the rule of law.

Judge Carroll issued a short statement calling this a stressful time for his entire family.

The two suspects in his case are both pleading not guilty.