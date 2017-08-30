I TEAM: Investigation–mayor “set up” by own police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio - The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned an internal investigation shows a suburban mayor should have never been hit with a series of charges. The report shows officers went out of their way to ruin the reputation and career of Olmsted Falls Mayor Ann Marie Donegan. We’ve also learned a special prosecutor looked at the case and found a police supervisor may have tampered with evidence.

In 2015, Olmsted Falls Police charged the mayor with domestic violence and more. A relative of the mayor had called 9-1-1 saying the mayor’s 11-year-old son called her crying after the mayor screamed at him. But there was no physical altercation. And a judge threw out the charges.

Long after the case, the Olmsted Falls Police Chief got fired for a variety of reasons. Then came the internal investigation.

The man who’s now the Chief said he found a report for the mayor’s case hidden under a desk mat. Plus, he found a computer jump drive with evidence in the case hidden in another desk. And he found CD recordings that hadn’t been turned over to prosecutors.

All of this is coming up again now after questions from a political opponent.

For this story, Mayor Donegan issued a statement saying,

"I am a mother first and Mayor second. My son and I have been harassed, investigated, and ultimately vindicated due to my push to reform the Olmsted Police Department. Rogue police leaders, who have since left the department, tried to convict me of trumped-up charges that were dismissed less than a month after they were filed.”

Donegan also investigated filing a lawsuit against the city, and she received a settlement. Her statement Wednesday also addressed that.

She wrote:

“I accepted a settlement with the city's insurance carrier on behalf of my son and myself. I feel the settlement fairly reflected the outrageous behavior of these few officers and their union legal counsel. I am proud my administration was successful and we have an outstanding and professional police department."

We are expecting to hear from Olmsted Falls officials and find out more about this on Thursday.

