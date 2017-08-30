Fox Recipe Box: Greek Lamb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Looking for an easy lamb recipe that will 'wow' your guests?

Recently Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer was in Greece and fell in love with a lamb and vegetable recipe that is cooked in parchment paper and flavored with Greek herbs and spices.

Stefani asked her friend Lily Anitas to show her how to make 'Kleftiko Arni'. Lily is sharing her family recipe with Fox Recipe Box.

Kleftiko Arni

Ingredients

1 shoulder of lamb, preferably bone in 2 to 3lbs

1 tbsp olive oil

3 potatoes cut in 4

1 red pepper cut

1 onion cut

Salt

Parchment paper

Cooking string

For the marinade

2 lemons, juiced

4 garlic cloves cut in half

1 tbsp crushed garlic

5 sprigs of rosemary, leaves removed from stem and chopped finely

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp thyme

1 bay leaf

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1-2 tbsp olive oil

Fresh ground black pepper

Method

Rinse meat and pat dry. Prepare you marinade in a re-sealable large plastic bag. Add all marinade ingredients in the bag. Put you lamb in and rub the marinade all over the lamb. Put the bag in a container in case it leaks and refrigerate it overnight or 24 hours, turning once.

Once the lamb is marinated, take it out an hour before cooking. Pre-heat oven to 325F. Get a 9 x 13 baking tray out and parchment paper. Cut 4 pieces of parchment paper twice the size of the pan. Place the sheets in the pan crisscross from each other(You will wrap the meal in this after browning the meat). Place the cut potatoes, onions and peppers on the sheets. Take the meat out of the marinade and pour the juice onto the vegetables. Put a non-stick pan on high heat and when hot add olive oil and put the lamb in. Brown each side for a few minutes. When done place the lamb on top of the marinated vegetables.

Gather all sides of the parchment paper and tie it up with the cooking string.

Put it into the middle of the oven and coook for 3 ½ hours.

When done unwrap. The meat should be tender enough to rip with a fork. Salt to taste and enjoy!