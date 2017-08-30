Firefighters battle early morning flames at local tavern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Firefighters with the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to an early morning fire at a tavern on the city's east side.

Firefighters were called to the Grovewood Lounge and Grille on Grovewood Ave. and E. 172nd St. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting out of the front of the building. The fire was quickly brought under control, but there was extensive damage to the first floor of the building, firefighters said.

There were no reports of injuries in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.