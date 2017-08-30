David’s Green Bean And Tomato Salad

Green Bean and Tomato Salad

Serves 8

3/4 c. Olive oil

3 cloves garlic smashed and minced

2 tbs minced shallot

4 tbs rice wine vinegar

1 tbs sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

½ c. Fresh mint minced

1½ lb green beans trimmed

2 medium tomatoes, each cut into 16 wedges

½ C. crumbled feta cheese

1/3 C. toasted pine nuts or toasted slivered almonds

In a large measuring cup, combine the olive oil, garlic, shallot, rice wine vinegar, sugar, salt and half of the mint. Mix well, set aside and allow to marinate at least an hour.

Drop trimmed beans in a large pot of salted water and cook 8 minutes. Drain and immediately submerge in a bowl of ice water. This will stop the cooking and keep the beans a bright green color. Drain and allow beans to dry a bit on a clean kitchen towel.

Combine beans and tomatoes in a serving dish approx. 9 x 12. Add dressing, toss, cover, and allow to marinate at least 1 hour.* you do not need to refrigerate.

To serve, add crumbled feta, cheese, nuts, and remaining mint. Toss and enjoy!

*Salad can be made a day ahead, but keep refrigerated overnight. Add feta, nuts and remaining mint just before serving.

Enjoy!