Cleveland Browns cut cornerback Joe Haden

CLEVELAND, Ohio –The Cleveland Browns have cut cornerback Joe Haden.

“We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown. “He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown.”

“Joe gave everything he had for the Cleveland Browns and that’s all you can ask for as a coach,” said Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson. “He was a leader on and off the field. I wish him all the best as he continues his career.”

For everything you've done for this team and for this community: #ThankYouJoe pic.twitter.com/O5myj7faEB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 30, 2017

Haden joined the Browns as a first-round pick in 2010 and was selected to two Pro Bowls. He appeared in 90 games with 81 starts. He logged 376 tackles, 101 passes defensed, 19 interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Haden signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns in 2014.

