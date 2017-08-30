Browns trade former first-round draft pick Cam Erving

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded offensive lineman Cam Erving to Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday.

In return, the Browns receive the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cleveland selected Erving with the 19th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He switched from guard to center to replace the injured Alex Mack, who now plays for the Falcons.

Erving started in 17 games for the Browns over two seasons.

Also on Wednesday, Cleveland cut longtime cornerback Joe Haden.

