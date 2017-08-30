How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Browns trade former first-round draft pick Cam Erving

Posted 2:03 pm, August 30, 2017, by , Updated at 02:06PM, August 30, 2017

Cameron Erving of the Florida State Seminoles holds up a jersey after being picked #19 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded offensive lineman Cam Erving to Kansas City, the team announced on Wednesday.

In return, the Browns receive the Chiefs’ fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cleveland selected Erving with the 19th overall pick in the 2015 draft. He switched from guard to center to replace the injured Alex Mack, who now plays for the Falcons.

Erving started in 17 games for the Browns over two seasons.

Also on Wednesday, Cleveland cut longtime cornerback Joe Haden.

