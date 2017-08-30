Boston to send 2020 second-round pick to Cavs to complete the Kyrie Irving trade

CLEVELAND – Fox 8 sources have confirmed that the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade between the Cavs and the Boston Celtics is done, with Boston giving Cleveland a second-round pick in the 2020 draft. The deal has been agreed upon, but not yet finalized, according to Fox8’s John Telich.

#Cavs–#Celtics deal is done with Cleveland getting 2nd-round pick in 2020. Story upcoming. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) August 31, 2017

Boston is sending Cleveland a 2020 second-round pick to complete the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

Cleveland, Boston have reached an agreement, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2017

The Cavaliers had done a “deep and thorough” review of the deal that sent Irving to the Boston Celtics for Thomas and a package that included an unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick, and decided to ask for an “additional trade asset” before signing off on the blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas.

After Irving demanded to be traded in July, the Cavs entertained numerous other offers before striking a deal with Boston, one of their chief rivals. In exchange for Irving, the Celtics agreed to send Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the draft pick they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets to Cleveland.

The Cavs were “considering possible ramifications” after Thomas took his physical.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a trade can be voided if a player fails his physical.

