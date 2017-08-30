Authorities discover ATM skimmers at 3 Ashland County gas stations

ASHLAND, Ohio– The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three ATM skimmers were found at gas stations in the county.

An auditor’s office employee found the devices at the Easy Trip gas station on US 250, the Circle K on Claremont Avenue and the Circle K on East Main Street.

The sheriff’s office said the skimmers, which have a range of about 500 feet, may have been there for several months. They were inside the gas pump panels and were not visible to customers.

ATM skimmers collect credit card information that can be accessed remotely.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lt. Scott Smart at the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

