Asking partner’s dad permission to marry? Not so fast…

Engagement season comes around the holidays, but before the big question typically comes another: when the soon-to-be groom asks his significant other’s father for permission to marry his daughter.

It’s been a long-standing tradition that dates back centuries.

It was once thought of as a sign of respect, but now some are asking if the practice is sexist.

Cosmopolitan reports that a 2015 survey from TheKnot.com shows about 3/4 of all couples asks the father for permission.

The most popular arguments in favor of ask-dad-first seem to be tradition and respect.

On the other side of things, women do not typically ask for permission to marry their boyfriends. That’s because in many cultures, they don’t see it as losing their son — just taking in a daughter. So their argument is that by asking permission to wed, it is actually undermining the woman’s right to choose to make her own decision.

