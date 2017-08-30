Akron-Canton Airport first in world to use self-santizing security trays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN, Ohio - It's a question that probably that hasn't entered your mind. But now it might bother you the next time you fly: "Just how clean is that airport security tray that I just used?"

“You never know what you might find with all the different diseases out there. Hey a lot of it's unsafe." Frederick Caver said.

Everything goes in those trays. The bottom of bags that were on the floor. well-handled laptops, sweaty watch bands, shoes that you don't know what they may have stepped in....you get the point.

But thanks to these inserts at Akron-Canton regional airport, their trays are now sanitized for your protection.

“This is a brand new technology and the way that it works is through light. There is an oxidation process that takes place, so that through each and every use it's self-cleaning and will continually clean for each and every customer as they're using it," says airport Marketing Director Lisa Dalpiaz.

The tray inserts were developed by a company called Nano-Touch materials in Virginia.

The inserts are coated with a substance that constantly kills organic contaminants like germs and bacteria as long as there's light.

And not special light just light from regular old bulbs will do.

The airport is in a partnership with Western Reserve Hospital to use the pads to help passengers stay healthy as they fly.

The airport says they tested the pads to come up with the right combination that met federal standards and their own. Even though they’re thin enough not to set off TSA alarms, they can take a lot of use.

“We know that it's durable so our customers don't have to worry about it wearing down quickly. We tested it through 30 days, 60 days and 90 days and we know that every three months we can start changing them out," Dalpiaz said.

From the time you leave your car and get through the TSA,Akron-Canton boasts that they're the quickest.

And since they are the first airport in the world to use these liners they can now add cleanest to that resume.