Show Info: August 30, 2017

Gomillion Furniture Services

Bring your heirloom furniture back to life! That’s just one of many services offered at Gomillion Furniture Services!

https://www.gomillionfurniture.com/

Appletree Books

With so many local book shops closing their doors, it’s exciting to see one that is expanding!

12419 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106

(216) 791-2665

HOURS: Closed Monday

Tuesday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday Noon – 5 pm

info@appletree-books.com

http://appletree-books.com/

2017 Cleveland National Air Show

The shores of Lake Erie will be rocking this weekend when the Cleveland National Air Show rolls into town!

Burke Lakefront Airport

Sept. 2-4

www.clevelandairshow.com

(216) 781-0747

Tickets are also available at local Discount Drug Mart stores

Bremec Garden Centers

Hard to believe the fall season is just around the corner! Glen Benson from Bremec Garden Centers gave us some ideas for fall gardening!

Fall Fest

September 24, 11:00 am-5:00 pm

https://bremec.com

Content Marketing World Conference & Expo

There’s an exciting event coming into town next week!

September 5-8, 2017

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

For more information: ContentMarketingWorld.com

Use code JOE200 to save $200 on registration

www.contentmarketingworld.com