Show Info: August 30, 2017
Gomillion Furniture Services
Bring your heirloom furniture back to life! That’s just one of many services offered at Gomillion Furniture Services!
https://www.gomillionfurniture.com/
Appletree Books
With so many local book shops closing their doors, it’s exciting to see one that is expanding!
12419 Cedar Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106
(216) 791-2665
HOURS: Closed Monday
Tuesday – Saturday 10 am – 6 pm
Sunday Noon – 5 pm
info@appletree-books.com
http://appletree-books.com/
2017 Cleveland National Air Show
The shores of Lake Erie will be rocking this weekend when the Cleveland National Air Show rolls into town!
Burke Lakefront Airport
Sept. 2-4
www.clevelandairshow.com
(216) 781-0747
Tickets are also available at local Discount Drug Mart stores
Bremec Garden Centers
Hard to believe the fall season is just around the corner! Glen Benson from Bremec Garden Centers gave us some ideas for fall gardening!
Fall Fest
September 24, 11:00 am-5:00 pm
https://bremec.com
Content Marketing World Conference & Expo
There’s an exciting event coming into town next week!
September 5-8, 2017
Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland
For more information: ContentMarketingWorld.com
Use code JOE200 to save $200 on registration
www.contentmarketingworld.com
The Nest
It’s a great place to find vintage home decor!
153 Main Street
Chardon, Ohio
http://www.thenestchardon.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheNestChardon?fref=ts