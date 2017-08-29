Windows shot out of state patrol car, 3 BMV locations overnight

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a patrol car and driver examiner stations in Stark and Summit counties were shot at overnight.

According to a press release, at around 12:30 a.m., the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified that the windows of the driver examiner station located at 650 Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls had been shot out.

While investigating the incident, a supervisor from the Canton Post who was preparing to leave noticed the windshield and grill of his patrol car had been shot out while parked at the post.

Local law enforcement agencies were told what happened, at which time the Stark County Sheriff’s Department notified the Canton Patrol Post that they were investigating a report of windows shot out at the Canton driver examiner station and BMV located at 3195 Whitewood St., North Canton.

Additionally, authorities were notified that the windows at a Barberton driver examiner station were also shot out.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no injuries associated.

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.