Warrensville Heights police investigating homicide of infant

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Warrensville Heights police department is investigating the death of an infant at an apartment complex in that city.

Police and EMS were called to the Walford Apartment Complex on Saturday, August 26 for a report of an unresponsive infant. The baby was eventually taken to Ahuja Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

On Monday, August 28, the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office ruled that the death was a homicide.

Police are continuing their investigation and are also consulting with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.