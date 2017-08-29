Tribe’s Jay Bruce to match up to $100K in Indians Charities donations to Harvey victims

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Indians’ new outfielder Jay Bruce is a native of one of the hard hit towns in the path of Hurricane Harvey, Beaumont, Texas.
And he wants to help his fellow Texans as they begin the recovery efforts after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.
Every donation through September 10th will “directly impact” nonprofit organizations impacted by Harvey. Bruce and his wife, Hannah, have pledged to match all those donations up to $100,000.
If you’d like to donate, you can click here.
