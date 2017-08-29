Tribe’s Jay Bruce to match up to $100K in Indians Charities donations to Harvey victims

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Indians’ new outfielder Jay Bruce is a native of one of the hard hit towns in the path of Hurricane Harvey, Beaumont, Texas.

And he wants to help his fellow Texans as they begin the recovery efforts after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Hey y'all! It's been a while, but I'm back to help my community in Beaumont, TX and all of SETX get back on their feet after Harvey. Follow! — Jay Bruce (@JayBruce87) August 29, 2017

Every donation through September 10th will “directly impact” nonprofit organizations impacted by Harvey. Bruce and his wife, Hannah, have pledged to match all those donations up to $100,000.

Beaumont, TX native @JayBruce87 is matching up to $100K in donations to CIC to help Harvey recovery! Donate now! https://t.co/rhaZs3OgyT pic.twitter.com/xYx792RL60 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 29, 2017

If you’d like to donate, you can click here.