Suspect’s low cell phone battery led to his arrest, which was caught on video

MEDINA, Ohio – Quick-thinking police officers were able to arrest a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Painesville.

Police in Lake County were searching for Shaun Hankton, and released information to other agencies that his cell phone was pinging in Medina.

Medina Township Officer Hallie Beardsworth spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Motel 6 and immediately called for assistance.

Once other officers arrived, they went inside the hotel and soon found out the suspect had asked a clerk for a cell phone charger when he checked in. They thought of the perfect way to get him to answer the door.

“Housekeeping, I have a charger,” Officer Beardsworth can be heard saying on her body camera video.

A few minutes later, the suspect answers the door and is arrested by the officers.

Police said Hankton had a gun in the front waistband of his jeans.

“The officers did a great job, and most importantly no one was injured,” said Medina Township Police Chief David Arbogast said.

Hankton was taken to Lake County and is facing a charge of felonious assault. A pretrial is scheduled for next month.