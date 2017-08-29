Study: Emojis in work-related emails aren’t a good thing

Do you use emojis with everyone? Even co-workers?

A new study from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev is giving emojis the big thumb down.

Smiley face emojis and similar emoticons included in work-related emails may not create a positive impression. It could even make your workers not take the information you provide seriously.

So you might be sending that smiley face thinking it makes you seem warm. That’s not the case. Apparently it actually makes people think you’re less smart.

Experts say as a general rule, a smiley face does not bring a smile.

