Streetsboro police ask for help locating 16-year-old runaway

Posted 4:00 pm, August 29, 2017, by

STREETSBORO, Ohio – The Streetsboro police department is looking for a 16-year-old runaway and needs the public’s help in their search.

Devin Grishaber (Photo: Streetsboro Police)

Devin Grishaber left home with his belongings earlier in August. Police and family members have been searching for him, but haven’t located him.

They think he may be staying in the Streetsboro, Newton  Falls, Stow or Warren area.

Devin is 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and a homemade star tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone who sees Devin or knows where he is, is asked to please contact the police department at 330-626-4976.

 