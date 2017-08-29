Reporter who shared heartbreaking photo of dogs gives an update

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston A post shared by Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

DICKINSON, Texas — The reporter who shared a heartbreaking photo of two dogs left behind in a boat following the flooding in Texas is hopeful they’ve been rescued.

Ed Lavandera is a CNN reporter covering the devastation following Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

On Sunday, he posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows two dogs in a boat left behind when their owners had to evacuate due to the flooding. Lavandera said the dogs had food and he was confident the owners would return. Most shelters do not allow animals.

On Monday, Lavandera provided an update to his post.

“To all who’ve expressed concern, I’m trying to get back to this neighborhood to get an update,” he wrote. “The feeling at this scene was that the owners were coming back for the dogs, taking them would cause panic for them when they came back to discover someone had taken them or maybe they would think the dogs had been swept away.”

Lavandera said people were returning to the area to get their belongings and pets.

“To say it’s been a stressful situation is an understatement and thousands are helping out where they can,” he wrote. “Although I can’t say with certainty, I do feel confident the precious dogs were rescued.”

Shortly after Lavandera’s update, a woman claiming to own the dogs provided an update.

“These are my dogs, when we were rescued we were told we could not bring them with us,” Katie Scales wrote on Lavandera’s post. “I found out earlier today that a neighbor rescued them and is taking care of them for us until it’s safe to go get them!

