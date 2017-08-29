President Trump says Texas will come back from catastrophic flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas— President Donald Trump touched down in storm-ravaged Texas on Tuesday, taking pains not to interfere with Harvey recovery efforts.

“This was of epic proportion,” the president declared as he met with local officials.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump that the president’s visit would focus on coordination among the levels of government and laying the groundwork for what is expected to be a lengthy recovery effort.

“The president wants to be very cautious about making sure that any activity doesn’t disrupt the recovery efforts that are still ongoing,” she said aboard Air Force One shortly before it touched down in sunny Corpus Christi.

Trump, who traveled with first lady Melania Trump and Cabinet secretaries who will play key roles in the recovery, was greeted at the airport by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Some people lining roads near the airport held American flags and waved as the motorcade passed by.

The President Governor Abbott praised their staffs and projected an upbeat tone at the start of their briefing on Hurricane Harvey. “This is really my honor,” Trump said inside a garage in Corpus Christi, calling Texas a “special place” that will come back from the catastrophic flooding. Trump said “we have had a tremendous group of folks” working on recovery efforts — including Brock Long of FEMA, who he said “has become very famous on television.” “It’s a real team and we want to do it better than ever before,” Trump proclaimed.

The Cabinet secretaries were to meet with their Texas counterparts during Trump’s visit.

“That’s a big part of what today will be about, the coordination between local, state and federal officials and laying the groundwork for the recovery effort,” Sanders said.

Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday night as a Category 4 storm near Corpus Christi, and moved northeast along the Texas coast over Houston. The storm has dumped more than 30 inches of rain in parts of Texas and authorities have rescued thousands of people left stranded by the storm.

“Recovery will be a long and difficult road and the federal government stands ready, willing and able to support that effort,” Trump said Monday.

Trump promised that Congress would act swiftly to approve a large recovery package to help the Gulf Coast region and said he was likely to return to Texas, and make a stop in Louisiana, during the weekend.

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that Harvey’s relentless nature and size were “frustrating.” In a pair of interviews with radio stations serving Corpus Christi and San Antonio, Pence urged listeners to continue to follow instructions from local and state authorities, saying the storm remains dangerous and that life-threatening flooding will continue. He said he and his wife, Karen, would visit the region later this week.

Trump was likely to see a largely functioning Corpus Christi, a city of 325,000, where damage was minimal. Power has largely been restored, particularly in commercial areas. Some restaurants have reopened and stores are restocked. Hotels are jammed with evacuees from hard-hit areas to its northeast, including Houston. Residents have been advised to boil drinking water because authorities cannot guarantee the integrity of the city’s lead and steel water system.

As Trump left Washington, he tweeted that he’d be OK leaving some senior federal jobs open. He didn’t say which ones.

