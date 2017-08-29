One person dead after fiery three-car crash in Huntsburg Township

HUNTSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio – An 84-year-old woman died in a fiery crash on US 322 in Geauga County on Tuesday.

videos courtesy of Steve Filakosky

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Joanne Grogan, of Montville, was driving south on Princeton Road at around 1:30 pm when she failed to stop for a stop sign. Her car hit the side of a semi-truck driven by a 25-year-old Willowick man. The impact caused both of their vehicles to collide with a pickup truck driven by a 64-year-old Willowick man.

Right after the collision, all three vehicles burst into flames.

Grogan was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The other two drivers were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known yet.

The Highway Patrol does not yet know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. They are continuing their investigation.