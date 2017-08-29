New age progression photo of missing Ashley Summers released

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is releasing a new age progression photo of Ashley Summers, who went missing more than 10 years ago.

Summers, then 14, was last seen in the area of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue on July 9, 2007. She would now be 24.

She is described as 5’5″ tall, and she was around 130 pounds when she was last seen.

She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a tattoo of the name Gene, along with a heart, on her right arm.

Anyone with information about Ashley is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5005 or your local FBI.

