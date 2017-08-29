Indians-Yankees rained out; doubleheader on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night has been rained out.

With rain forecast throughout the night, the Yankees announced the postponement hours before the scheduled start.

The game will be made up as the second game of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. EDT, with the second game to begin about 30 minutes after the opener.

The Indians lead the AL Central by seven games. They beat the Yankees 6-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory. New York is second in the AL East, 3 1/2 games behind Boston.