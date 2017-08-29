I-Team: Euclid police officer cleared in deadly shooting

EUCLID, Ohio– The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a Euclid police officer has been cleared after a deadly shooting on duty back in March.

A grand jury today issued a “no bill” or no charges against officer Matthew Rhodes.

Rhodes shot and killed Luke Stewart during an encounter.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office handled the investigation and is expected to make a statement shortly.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer released the following statement:

The Euclid Police Department asks for peace as the difficult healing process begins

for the family and loved ones of Luke Stewart, Officer Matthew Rhodes, and the

City of Euclid. We extend our deepest sympathy to all those affected by this terrible

event.

