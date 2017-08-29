Here is how Northeast Ohio can help Hurricane Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When something horrific happens in our world, people in Northeast Ohio always step up to help in any way they can.

That's exactly what some people are doing after catastrophic floods in Texas.

Here is how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims:

Grace Baptist Church, 3480 Laurel Road in Brunswick is collecting items including water, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hair combs and brushes, non-perishable food and snacks, coffee, juice boxes and pouches, diapers, batteries, flashlights, baby and adult blankets.

You can drop off donations into next week.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has scheduled a special second collection, the weekend of September 9-10 at all Masses.

The funds will be channeled directly to Catholic Charities USA which is on the ground and assisting the flood-ravaged area.

Mario's Barbershop at 7526 Broadview Rd. in Parma is collecting water, diapers, and non-perishable food.

Gale's Vision Source in Solon, Ohio, has teamed up with Mario's to help, too. You can bring donations to Gale's Vision Source, and Mario will pick up donations on Sept. 1.

Drop-off information:

Office Hours

Tuesday 10:00 am - 7:00pm

Wednesdays Closed

Thursday 9:00am- 5:30pm

Friday 9:00am- 05:30pm

Gale's Vision Source

33541 Aurora Rd

Solon, Ohio 44139

440.248.2020

Councilman Angel Arroyo is heading up efforts to collect bottled water, toiletries, cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items. They can be dropped off at the Lorain Port Authority through the weekend.

The City of Stow is helping the Texas Diaper Bank provide much-needed diapers to families. The city will accept donations of diapers or money at Stow City Hall on 3760 Darrow Road.

Stow will also collect at the annual Summer Blast Sept. 2 and 3 at Silver Springs Park. Stow City Council will be taking donations at the council booth.

**We will continue to update this list**

