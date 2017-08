Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A Parma man's love of books and movies nearly cost him his freedom, after he was arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 worth of those items from the Cuyahoga County Public Library.

Kelvin Shaw says he never wanted to re-sell the items. He just took them when he worked as a delivery driver for the library and never returned them.

Fox 8's Jennifer Jordan has more on Shaw's sentencing and the price he will pay for his crime.