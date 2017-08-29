How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Diaper donations: How you can help Texas families

Posted 2:20 pm, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 02:25PM, August 29, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood after it was inundated with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Diapers are desperately needed as families escape Harvey‘s floodwaters; many of them have no idea when or if they will be able to return home.

The Texas Diaper Bank says diapers are not provided by disaster relief agencies, so it is in desperate need of cash and diaper donations.  The diaper kits will then be given to the families displaced by Harvey.

Diapers can be shipped to:

5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504
San Antonio, TX 78238

Monetary donations can be made, HERE.

**CLICK HERE to reach the Texas Diaper Bank’s website for more on how you can help**

Texas Diaper Bank Facebook page

The City of Stow is getting involved in the diaper drive.  The city will collect supplies beginning today through Friday, September 22.

“Stow stands with our neighbors and friends in Texas who are impacted by this terrible storm. We want to help in any way we can and the Texas Diaper Bank provides an essential service to families. By collecting supplies for the Diaper Bank, we can help in a small, but important way,” said Stow Mayor Sara Kline.

The city will accept donations of diapers or money for the Texas Diaper Bank at Stow City Hall on 3760 Darrow Road.

Stow will also collect at the annual Summer Blast Sept. 2 and 3 at Silver Springs Park. Stow City Council will be taking donations at the council booth.

Stow says  only the following items are being requested by the Texas Diaper Bank:

  • Infant diapers of all sizes
  • Toddler pull ups of all sizes
  • Adult incontinence supplies (*there is high demand for these items at this time)
  • Disposable hygienic wipes

Monetary donations will be forwarded in full to the Texas Diaper Bank. Stow says due to the nature of the community collection, receipts for tax deductible purposes will not be provided.

If you have other questions, you can call the Stow Mayor’s Office at 330-689-2800.

**Continuing coverage on Hurricane Harvey**

Related stories