Construction begins on luxury apartments on 9th Street Pier

CLEVELAND – New lakefront living is coming to downtown Cleveland. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday for Harbor Verandas on the 9th Street Pier, at the site of a former skate park just north of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The $12 million, 3-story development will include 16 upscale apartments as well as office, retail and restaurant space. The 20,000 square foot project is expected to be completed in July, 2018 and will be surrounded by 40-foot boardwalk, according to the developer.

“This becomes a neighborhood when we have the first people living on the lakefront, and it’s small and this is a little bit at the higher end because we want this to set the quality level for the rest of the lakefront,” said Richard Pace, C.E.O. of Cumberland Development.

The project is a continuation of Phase I of lakefront development, which began with construction of Nuevo, a restaurant built on the pier last year. Phase II will include a corporate headquarters and larger residential piece on land north of First Energy Stadium.

Pace said details about Phase II could be announced later this year, with construction potentially beginning in 2018.