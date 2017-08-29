Coast Guard and local agencies searching for missing fishermen on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two men who went fishing early Monday morning didn’t return at their usual time by Monday night, so the daughter of one of the men called the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The gentlemen left from this marina yesterday morning at 5:30 a.m.,” Commander Tad Drozdowski, U.S. Coast Guard, said. “According to one of the family members, they’re usually done fishing by about 7:30 p.m.”

The daughter of one of the missing men reported that their vehicle was still parked at Edgewater marina and that calls to their cell phones went straight to voicemail.

After they got that call around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the Coast Guard immediately began a search of Lake Erie for the missing fishermen. The Cleveland Division of Police, Lakewood Fire Department, and Ohio Department of Natural Resources also joined in the search.

Drozdowski said the mens’ cell phones last pinged around 9:10 a.m. Monday.

One of the missing men has been identified as Larry Love. The family of the other man requested his name be withheld, Drozdowski said.

According to the Coast Guard, the men were on a 22-foot white Starcraft with green trim.

“We’re using all the resources we can to find these gentlemen,” Drozdowski said.

The Coast Guard said it was using a 45-foot response boat with a crew from the Station Cleveland Harbor. An airplane and helicopter from Canada was also assisting in the search. Another helicopter from Air Station Detroit was en route to assist in the search.

“I understand there is rain coming but we’re going to do our best through the weather conditions,” Drozdowski said.