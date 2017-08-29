Clevelander who lived through Hurricane Katrina reacts to images of Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland man can truly relate to the fear and agony tormenting flood victims in Houston. Exactly twelve years ago, he and his family escaped Hurricane Katrina when it slammed into New Orleans.

"It brings back the memories of, you know, trying to survive out of that 'cause you seen total chaos all around you. You know some people can't handle it, and I witnessed that," said Leonard Allen, 65.

Hurricane Harvey's boat rescues, flooded homes, residents wading in chest high water - tragic images from Houston that look all too familiar to Allen.

"I got back thinking my journey, you know, from Katrina," he said.

Allen and his family lost everything when Hurricane Katrina destroyed their neighborhood in New Orleans in August of 2005. He says although he would like to forget, he understands exactly what displaced people in Houston are dealing with.

"They gotta eat, they gotta have water, they have to have the right toilet treatments. We got a connection, I just hope all of them get out," he said.

Allen says he is not surprised to see so many people in Houston pitching in to help their neighbors. He says during a tragedy of this magnitude, it's only natural for people to help each other.

"I had enough canned goods for me and when I saw the ones that needed food, look here, you got a can opener. I had about three," said Allen.

Leonard Allen says he and his wife became separated from each other three times during Katrina. Eventually, they and several grandchildren began a new life here in Cleveland.

"I was led here for no reason, it must've been the Maker upstairs and I'm doing better than I did when I was living, born and raised in New Orleans, you know? Cleveland, I have plenty love for Cleveland," he said.

Allen says although Houston flood victims may feel hopeless now, he knows from experience that they can recover.

"Just like they talk about angels, maybe they have some angels. You know that help people when they really in need," Allen said.

Continuing coverage on Hurricane Harvey here.