Cleveland APL cutting adoption fees to make room for pets affected by Harvey

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Animal Protective League tells FOX 8 News, adoptions are half off while the APL makes room for pets that may show up from shelters in hurricane-ravaged areas.

Sharon Harvey, Cleveland APL’s President and CEO, says this is a proactive step they are taking in case animals are sent to them.

Over the weekend, Harvey said animal welfare organizations had already reached out to see if space was available for animals that may be brought in from Texas or Louisiana.

She told FOX 8, she is not certain about how many animals the APL could be receiving, but they are preparing for anything.

