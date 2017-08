CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are reportedly “aggressively” trying to trade cornerback Joe Haden.

That’s according to CBS Sports. Their NFL Insider Jason La Canfora tweeted:

“Hearing from multiple teams that the Browns are aggressively trying to trade CB Joe Haden. Very motivated to move his contract.”

Haden signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns in 2014.

