Apple to introduce new iPhones, watch next month

Apple is getting ready to introduce a new line of products.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the tech company has scheduled an announcement event for Sept. 12.

Apple is expected to release new iPhones and a new Apple watch at the event.

The new iPhones will mark the product’s tenth anniversary.

The new phones are expected to be larger and pricier with new features including an edge-to-edge display and facial recognition technology.

Fox News reports that the New York Times recently published a report indicating the phone will start at $999, which would make it the most expensive iPhone model yet.

The first iPhone was announced in January 2007 and went on sale in June 2007.