Woman raises money for life-saving K9 vest

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – This 30-pound German Shepard is still a puppy, but is quickly becoming Brimfield Township’s newest crime fighter.

Meet Recon.

"He is going through just basic puppy training right now, um, we do a lot of imprinting at this age."

Not only does Recon’s handler, Sgt. David Knarr want him to succeed, but so does the young lady witnessing his training first hand.

"I've always loved animals, I've had a lot of pets growing."

Jessica McMillen is not on the police force, but the recent Kent State grad and local resident wanted to pay it forward, spearheading a campaign to help Recon stay safe on the streets.

She’s raising money to outfit Recon with a bullet proof vest, and this is not her first time.

McMillen says, "This is actually my third vest that I've raised for. When I was 14, it was mostly just because I loved animals and at that time, the new puppy then, Joker was going to be the only one without a vest."

Joker and his successor Drogen have both retired.

But Recon is next up in line.

At just 13-weeks-old, Recon is already trained to detect narcotics. If a child goes missing or a suspect is on the run, human scent training is also underway.

These donation cans be seen in businesses throughout town.

McMillen has so far raised $300 toward her $2,500 goal.

Recon will soon be replacing his current playmate Havoc, who will retire in the near future.

As for Jessica’s willingness to help Brimfield Township’s finest, McMillen says, "I've gotten to know the handlers and the dogs personally. So the idea of losing one would just terrible, so if I can do anything at all to help."

Sgt. Knarr says, "Anything involving our canine program, she has just always been involved; it helps us out tremendously."