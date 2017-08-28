Police look for shooter who killed man, injured woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for the person who fired the shots that killed a man and injured a woman.
The shooting happened just after midnight Monday at Wayside Road and Wickford Court.
A neighbor told Fox 8 that he heard 15 – 20 shots.
When police responded around 12:10 a.m., they found a man dead at the scene and a woman who was shot in the arm.
Police and fire crews called for EMS multiple times.
EMS did not arrive on scene until 12:32 a.m. They took the woman to University Hospitals. Her name and condition were not known early Monday.
