Police investigating, no arrests made after Painesville man shot to death

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating the murder of a Painesville man early Sunday morning.

According to Painesville police, officers were called to the 130 block of West Jackson Street for reports of a shooting with a victim at the scene.

Officers found Elliot A. Spikes, 34, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The case is ongoing, and is being investigated by the Painesville Detective Bureau.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Painesville Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at 440-392-5839.