Police ask residents to ‘stay away’ from Maple Heights neighborhood due to SWAT stand-off

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Authorities in Maple Heights are asking residents to stay away from the Raymond Street area due to a stand-off.

According to a press release, police responded to a home in the Thomas and Raymond street areas for reports of one female being pistol-whipped and another being assaulted.

Officers arrived and the females were able to get out of the home, and told police there was a 6-year-old child asleep inside.

A male suspect refused to come out of the residence. Officers say he was armed and had numerous warrants against him.

Police asked him to come out of the home peacefully, but he refused.

The Southeast Area Law Enforcement SWAT Team was then called. They were able to get the child out of the home through a window and are still on-scene.

Raymond Street between Phillip and Cato is closed.

