People at their best: Pictures show the rescues of Harvey’s youngest victims

First came the storm, then down came the rain, leaving thousands stranded, homeless and in danger. But, that wasn’t the end of the story coming out of the devastation in Texas.

Through tragedy, came tales of selfless and bravery, including the rescues and evacuations of Hurricane Harvey’s youngest victims.

Above are some of the most moving images we’ve seen over the past few days.

We were inspired to post them, after the below image of a mother and baby being rescued went viral around the world, capturing Hurricane Harvey in a single frame.

Read the story behind this @AP photo of a mother and baby being rescued from Harvey's devastation. https://t.co/WAyNwIMZy8 pic.twitter.com/1EifcUqLNi — The Associated Press (@AP) August 28, 2017

**Continued Hurricane Harvey coverage, here**