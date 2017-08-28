How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

People at their best: Pictures show the rescues of Harvey’s youngest victims

Posted 10:06 pm, August 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:11PM, August 28, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

First came the storm, then down came the rain, leaving thousands stranded, homeless and in danger. But, that wasn’t the end of the story coming out of the devastation in Texas.

Through tragedy, came tales of selfless and bravery, including the rescues and evacuations of Hurricane Harvey’s youngest victims.

Above are some of the most moving images we’ve seen over the past few days.

We were inspired to post them, after the below image of a mother and baby being rescued went viral around the world, capturing Hurricane Harvey in a single frame.

**Continued Hurricane Harvey coverage, here**

Related stories